VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — An inmate from Vernon County has been indicted in federal court on drug trafficking charges.

Court documents show 48-year-old Bob True Beisly, III of Nevada has been charged with one felony count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and one felony count of possession with intent to distribute.

Documents also state Beisly distributed the drugs from October 2022 to November 2022.

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Beisly in November 2022 and seized about 3.2 pounds of suspected methamphetamines.

Court documents state Beisly is currently being held without bail.