Nevada man killed in accident after head-on collision

by: Bryce Derrickson

Posted: / Updated:
fatal car crash

NEVADA, Mo. — One man is dead after a head-on collision at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP reports that Rick Clayton, 64, was driving his Dodge Challenger eastbound on U.S. Route 54 but was driving in the wrong lane. He collided with a semi-trailer head-on totaling his vehicle and causing extensive damage to the semi-trailer.

Clayton was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was not wearing his safety device, according to MSHP.

The injuries for the second driver are unknown.

