MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Lawrence County man died following last night’s crash on I-44 near Mount Vernon.

Rodger A. Alexander, 37, was killed in the 10-car pileup on westbound I-44. The crash happened at 4:45 p.m. on May 12.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened when a Freightliner semi-truck rear-ended Alexander’s BMW near the 43-mile marker, just two miles west of Mount Vernon.

Alexander was air lifted to a hospital in Springfield and was pronounced dead at 6:50 p.m.

Alexander’s car hit a third vehicle and the Freightliner continued west, hitting more vehicles and causing chain reaction crashes.

Other drivers involved only had minor injuries and were transported to local hospitals.

This is MSHP Troop D’s 35th fatality crash of 2023.