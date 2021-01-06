Neighbors help rescue injured man from Springfield house fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Neighbors helped rescue an injured man from a Springfield house fire, according to the Springfield Fire Department.

The Fire Department received a call to a house fire on 1020 E. Commercial St. just a little after 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The call was made by a passerby who noticed the fire.

Before fire crews arrived on the scene neighbors helped pull one man who was injured out of a window because the main exit was blocked. The injured man was then transported to Mercy with burns, according to the Fire Department.

The house is not a loss as firefighters were able to contain the fire to one room. The house did suffer some smoke damage. No injuries were reported to fire crews.

The Fire Department reports the house didn’t have working smoke alarms.