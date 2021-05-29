Nearly 60,000 Arkansas coronavirus doses near expiration

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12. The company released the preliminary findings Tuesday, May 25, 2021, based on testing on more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds in the United States. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas health officials say nearly 60,000 doses of the state’s Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine are nearing their expiration date and would have to be discarded if not used.

State epidemiologist Jennifer Dillaha told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that she expects most of the vaccine will be administered rather than discarded as the earlier expiring doses are being moved to vaccination sites around the state for use.

The health department reports more than 2.6 million total doses of vaccines have been received and more than 1.9 million doses administered, including nearly 898,000 people who are fully immunized.