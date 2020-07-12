Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead hosts public meeting

ASH GROVE, Mo. — The Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead just reopened last month after closing because of the pandemic and on July 11, the public was invited to a meeting where the staff shared the historic site’s successes and it’s direction for the future.

The name of the homestead was recently changed to add Olive Boone’s name, who was Nathan’s wife. She often ran the day-to-day operations of the property as her husband spent a lot of time away.

Mike Busekrus is the manager of the homestead.

He says when COVID-19 hit, the site was still able to keep tours going with some help from technology.

“When we could not offer tours normally like we do with a guided ranger kind of type operation, the QR, the virtual tour came in to play,” Busekrus said. “So visitors can come out to the homestead, they can start at the kiosk by the office, they can scan the QR code and a YouTube video will pop up telling you about what you’re seeing there. Giving you the background about Nathan, about Olive. Tells you about the cemeteries here on the homestead, tells you about the history kinda here on the homestead. And what you see inside the house when you walk through.”

Busekrus invites those who have never been to the park to come out and visit, hike the trails, fly a kite, or have a picnic.