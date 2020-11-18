Murder-suicide between St. Louis mother and 6-year-old son

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – A mother shot and killed her 6-year-old son and then shot and killed herself.

The two were found dead Wednesday at about 6:15 a.m. in the 4000 block of Quincy Street.

Police said the 25-year-old woman was suffering from some sort of mental health issues. They said she was in the home acting irrational, then police left and called for assistance. At that point they heard a gunshot, went back in and found the mother and son dead.

When FOX 2 reporter Blair Ledet pulled up to the scene Wednesday morning she heard neighbors and possibly family members screaming in agony.

The investigation is ongoing.