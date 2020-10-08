Mums 101: How to maintain the fall staple plant

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Have any mums at home? Are you having a hard time maintaining them?

MU Extension Horticulturalist Kelly McGowan talked about fall mums and has some tips on what to look for when buying them and how to take care of them.

Mums are a staple of fall décor and with a little care can last through the fall months and beyond.

What should you look for when purchasing a mum?

Look for a lot of flower buds that haven’t opened yet

Avoid plants with brown flowers or leaves or any signs of wilting

How do you care for mums at home?

Check soil moisture daily; mums dry out very quickly and will often need watered daily

Place in a sunny window to promote blooming and plant health

Cut off spent flowers after they brown to promote further blooms

They can sometimes be planted successfully outdoors, but mulch well for winter protection; typically treated as annuals.

For more information, visit extension.missouri.edu or call 417-874-2963.