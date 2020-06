WAYNESVILLE, Mo. — The Doolittle Fire Protection District is reporting a major vehicle crash on Interstate 44 near the 158 Westbound marker in St. Robert.

Up to 10 vehicles are involved in the crash including three to four rolled over tractor trailers.

Multiple fire departments are on scene, according to the Facebook post.

Both westbound lanes are closed and the Doolittle Fire Protection District is advising to find an alternative route.

This is a developing story.