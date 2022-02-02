SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With a winter storm closing in around the Ozarks, many schools, courts, and county offices will be closed today.

Ozarks Technical Community College, Missouri State University, and Evangel announced there will be no school today. Also, Springfield Public Schools announced schools will be closed today.

The Greene County Commission and Presiding Judge decided to close all County offices and judicial courts today due to the winter storm. The Commissioners will monitor the National Weather Service and OEM information throughout the day to decide whether to close on Thursday as well.

All Springfield-Greene County libraries will be closed today.

