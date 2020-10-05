Mt. Vernon Veterans Home reports over 30 new cases, seven deaths

MT. VERNON, Mo.- The Missouri Veterans Commission is reporting the veterans home in Mt. Vernon has over 30 cases and seven deaths from COVID-19.

According to a press release, there are 27 veterans and four staff members with COVID-19 and seven deaths.

“From the first day that COVID-19 was detected in Missouri, the Veterans Homes implemented an extensive plan based on best practices to attempt to keep the virus out of our homes and protect our veterans,” MVC Executive Director Paul Kirchhoff said. “This has included limiting access, setting up quarantine and isolation areas in advance, extensive use of Personal Protective Equipment and increased cleaning and hygiene measures. We are concerned to see the heroes we care for dealing with this disease that is so virulent among the elderly and vulnerable populations.”

Below are case updates from other Missouri Veteran Homes:

Cameron Veterans Home – active COVID-19 cases: 2 veterans (reported Oct. 1); 2 staff members

Cape Girardeau Veterans Home – active COVID-19 cases: 57 veterans; 12 staff members

Mexico Veterans Home – active COVID-19 cases: 0 veterans; 0 staff members

Mt. Vernon Veterans Home – active COVID-19 cases: 27 veterans; 4 staff members

St. James Veterans Home – active COVID-19 cases: 24 veterans; 9 staff members

St. Louis Veterans Home – active COVID-19 cases: 0 veterans; 2 staff member

Warrensburg Veterans Home – active COVID-19 cases: 12 veterans; 4 staff members

The MVC says this is a spike of cases after months of few or no COVID-19 cases among veterans at Missouri’s Veterans Homes, five of the seven homes have reported active veteran cases this past month. The release says during the past four months, 21,000 tests have been conducted.

Below are the locations where veterans have died where cases of COVID-19 were reported: