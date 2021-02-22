MSU Student Exhibition Center will move to downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Missouri State University’s (MSU) Student Exhibition Center will be moving to downtown Springfield.

The exhibition center will be moving to the 300th block of North Boonville Avenue. The program is being moved from the former home of the Sorosis Women’s Club on East Walnut Street.

One reason for the move is the condition of the current building. The move will also bring the program closer to the art department.

MSU President Clif Smart said the former building will be sold, and the proceeds will be used to support other MSU programs.

“Our philosophy has been when we get new space, if there’s an asset we have that we can turn back and sell and put the money that we sell back into one of our academic programs, well it makes sense to do that,” said Smart.

The money for the sale will go into the Tent Pavillion Project.