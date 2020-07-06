MSU released campus guide with new information for returning to in-person classes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri State University (MSU) released a new campus guide that has more information on plans to return to in-person classes in August.

The campus says they will be fully open again and ready for students to move in.

MSU has created a Return to Campus Guide that outlines the guidelines for students to return to campus.

Here are a few highlights of the return to campus guide:

  • Decision-making principles.
  • Health and safety measures.
  • Key information for staff and faculty.
  • Plans for academics and student success.
  • Plans for housing, dining, and campus life.
  • Policies for events and gatherings, including athletic events.

Missouri State says they will release specific guidelines on face coverings and testing in early August.

