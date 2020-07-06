MSU released campus guide with new information for returning to in-person classes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri State University (MSU) released a new campus guide that has more information on plans to return to in-person classes in August.

The campus says they will be fully open again and ready for students to move in.

MSU has created a Return to Campus Guide that outlines the guidelines for students to return to campus.

Here are a few highlights of the return to campus guide:

Decision-making principles.

Health and safety measures.

Key information for staff and faculty.

Plans for academics and student success.

Plans for housing, dining, and campus life.

Policies for events and gatherings, including athletic events.

Missouri State says they will release specific guidelines on face coverings and testing in early August.