MSU released campus guide with new information for returning to in-person classes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri State University (MSU) released a new campus guide that has more information on plans to return to in-person classes in August.
The campus says they will be fully open again and ready for students to move in.
MSU has created a Return to Campus Guide that outlines the guidelines for students to return to campus.
Here are a few highlights of the return to campus guide:
- Decision-making principles.
- Health and safety measures.
- Key information for staff and faculty.
- Plans for academics and student success.
- Plans for housing, dining, and campus life.
- Policies for events and gatherings, including athletic events.
Missouri State says they will release specific guidelines on face coverings and testing in early August.