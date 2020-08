SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Missouri State knows exactly what it’ll do if one of its students comes down with COVID-19.

The school’s board of governors passed a resolution Friday, saying the school will lease the Q Hotel, and use it to house quarantining students who test positive for the virus.

The hotel, located next to Hammons Field, has more than 100 rooms. MSU is also reserving a residence hall and additional rooms for separating coronavirus patients.