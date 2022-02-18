SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State University, Ozarks Technical Community College, and Drury University announced to students and staff Friday that the campus mask mandate will soon expire.

The new policy at MSU, OTC, and Drury will go into effect after President’s Day.

MSU President Cliff Smart said the university will continue to encourage students, faculty, and staff to be vaccinated and boosted.

Missouri State also has a supply of N-95 masks for any employee who wants to wear a mask, which will continue to be an option on campus.

There are still places on campus where masking is required:

While visiting or working in campus clinics

On BearLine shuttles, where masking is dictated by a federal mandate

Individuals may require that masks be worn in their private offices. Cubicles are not considered a private office.

Masks cannot be required in common workspaces, suites, office areas or classrooms.

As for OTC, due to a drop in COVID-19 hospitalization, the college also decided to move toward an optional masking policy.

Employees and students may continue to wear masks if they choose.

The only place masking will continue to be required is the Lewis Family Early Childhood Education Center.

Drury University stated in an email that the college encourages and supports continued masking for anyone who chooses that option.

Drury University also gave the following statement: