SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Office of Multicultural Programs at Missouri State University will hold several events starting today to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month.

Starting with their student-welcoming event today at the Plaster Student Union, the multicultural program will have seven events scattered throughout September and October.

On Sept. 14, students, faculty and staff can go to a panel and learn more about Latinx individuals around the U.S.

On Sept. 22, the public can join a workshop with a guest speaker to talk about the social and academic life among Latinx families. This event starts at 3 p.m. and is open to the public.

On Sept. 26, the Springfield community can enjoy a dance performance by Grupo Latinoamericano and music by a Cuban singer. Admission to the Bailar con Nosotros event costs $15 for teachers staff and community members but is free for students.

In Springfield, there are about 7,000 Hispanics in the city. Roughly 1,000 Hispanics attend MSU.