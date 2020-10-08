MSU hosting virtual event to allow students to discuss racial awareness and mental health

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State is working to help students and faculty de-stress from midterms by hosting a virtual wellness week which kicks off on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.

The event allows students to discuss topics like mental health and racial awareness.

Missouri State student, Molly Beshore, helped put together the university’s virtual wellness week.

“Being in a global pandemic everyone is struggling to figure out what is going on with themselves, friends, family members,” Beshore said.

The event features topics of the day, special guest speakers, giveaways and ways to promote physical and emotional health.

“Mental health is something that’s kind of talked borderline, baseline, surface-level about and we always say check in on your friends and make sure they’re okay but that really shouldn’t be a weight that you have to bear yourself,” Beshore said.

Beshore says the goal is to educate and provide resources for all.

“We have reached out to students as well who we think has some important word to say in the matter and I think that will really help because it’s nice to see the age of someone you can relate to…”

The week-long event includes topics like self-care, stress managment, Black Lives Matter and LTGBTQIA+.

“I think that that’s also really important in our current Springfield communitY,” Beshore said. “t’s another thing that really contributes to mental health issues if you don’t feel accepted by your peers.”

Students can participate in the discussions virtually through their instagram profiles.

Azaria Hogans/Assistant Professor, Missouri State University: “Hopefully they’re scrolling and they happen to come across one of our posts,” Azaria Hogan, an Assistant Professor at Missouri State said. “It’s something that you’re probably already doing, I didn’t want it to feel like another class that they have to go to.”

Wellness week is hosted by Missouri State’s department of theatre and dance. It’s Instagram @msutheatredance will serve as the main hub for information on the event.