MSU hosting event to make students more informed voters

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State is working to empower students to take part in the Democratic process.

MSU is hosting an event called Make Your Voice Heard: Be a Citizen Not a Spectator.

The event will focus on ways to educate and equip students on becoming informed voters.

“We’ve looked at the past numbers of voter turnout on our campus and they’re incredibly low,” senior at Missouri State Liz Wertz said.

Wertz says she wants to help her peers become engaged citizens.

“The goal is to make Missouri State a voting campus,” Wertz said.

Wertz and graduate assistant Cole Howerton are hosting the event geared at doing just that.

“We just felt like it was necessary to kind of spell out what people can do that would be a pro-active change,” Howerton said.

The presentation will provide students with resources to become informed voters.

“We have kind of seen just a lot of hesitation a lot of not knowing what to do especially with this year the mail-in section being different than normal has kind of led to some confusion among students,” Howerton said.

Howerton says the event will function as an open-discussion.

“Kind of spell out specifically the Missouri ballot issues is a really big one for our students that are really kind of ambiguous in terms of their wording they just kind of confuse students that were not voters previously,” Howerton said.

“We want to create a collective community we want to be there for one another as a university as a student initiative and we want people to feel comfortable asking those questions,” Wertz said.

For more voting resources click here.