MSU highlights international students with virtual event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State is working to highlight its international student population. To do that MSU is offering a virtual Tour of the Globe.

The event allows people to watch creative videos from current and former international students from around the world.

“Learning about cultures, it just brings about a lot more knowledge and more diversity into your life,” Manny Elivo a graduate assistant at Missouri State University said.

Elivo helped coordinate the university’s efforts to give people an inside look at what it’s like for international students’ in their home countries.

“We reached out to a lot of our student’s alumni currently in their home countries,” Elivo said. “‘Can you show us your country? Can you show anything key value to you that we can showcase to the community here in Springfield?'”

Former international student, Zoe Walker, created a video for the virtual event.

“I really wanted to participate when I was asked because when I was studying as an international student obviously people ask you a lot of questions about where you’re from and being away from home those combined give me a new appreciation for my home and sharing about it,” Walker said.

Walker says she thinks it’s important to learn about other cultures.

“I think you can appreciate the world around you, in general, a lot better if understand how different people live and understand that not everybody’s like you or everybody thinks or acts the same way,” Walker said.

Elivo says he hopes the Springfield community will appreciate and better understand just how diverse MSU’s population is.

“We have so many students that are from countries all over Europe, Asia, and so on, just to show Springfield Missouri what the culture is and the community to be able to see wow there’s so much more out in the world other than our area here,” Elivo said.

A new video airs everyday between now and Nov. 30.

The videos can be accessed through MSU’s social media platforms.