MSU finds new way to honor veterans amidst pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State is working to honor military veterans in the area

MSU is hosting a Veterans Day celebration, the event is free and open to the public.

Missouri State is changing the way it honors local veterans.

“For several years the University has always sponsored a breakfast for veterans,” Brent Dunn the executive director of the Missouri State Foundation said. “When we started planning for this year obviously things changed with COVID-19.”

However Dunn says the foundation created a way to safely keep the tradition going.

“Our band was doing a concert anyway outdoors normally they do a concert indoors Sunday before Veterans Day,” Dunn said. “We’re going to do an outdoor concert with some speakers open to all veterans open to the entire community, our band is excellent and they’ll do a great job in performing a salute to our veterans.”

“Ever since my first experience with our veteran’s concert five years ago I knew this was something that we had to do,” Brad Snow the director of MSU’s band a veteran said. “Two days ago I asked in one of our rehearsals for our students to raise their hands if they had a family member or a close friend serving in the military and it was almost 100% of the hands went up.”

During the event past service men and women are able to stand and be honored.

“It allows them to put a person with the stories that they hear, to see these people stand up that have actually been deployed and risk their lives it becomes very personal at that point,” Snow said.

Snow says the band’s goal has been finding ways to continue doing things like this in the year 2020.

The event begins on Nov. 5, 2020, at 6 p.m. at MSU’s Plaster Stadium