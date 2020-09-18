MSU Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off on Sept. 15, but the celebration is just getting started in Springfield.

Thursday night at the Plaster Student Union Theater on Missouri State’s campus, people gathered to celebrate Hispanic tradition with a performance by the Grupo Latinoamericano Dance Troupe.

Deyanira Robillard, who has been performing with the group for more than three years, says events like this are essential because it’s a way to share her culture with the broader community and the younger generation beginning with her children.

“I enjoy being able to give some of my cultures to my children,” she said. “They are half Mexican like me; my other half is white. So, they grew up here and were not exposed to the Hispanic culture as I was, so I want them to know that, and know the culture more.”

Starting Friday, KOLR10 and Ozarks Fox will begin a special coverage of Hispanic Heritage Month with stories airing each Friday through Oct. 15, highlighting Hispanic culture both locally and around the country.