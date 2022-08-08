KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol says a man who drove toward KCPD officers at a gas station on Sunday night was shot and killed.

Investigators say officers were called to a Phillips 66 gas station at 55th and Prospect on reports of a stolen vehicle just before 10 p.m. Officers initially found the vehicle unoccupied, and said the suspect came out of the convenience store, got into the vehicle and accelerated toward an officer, forcing them to dive out of the way.

The suspect then hit a KCPD van and officers shot at the man, striking him, he was declared dead at a hospital. No officers were hurt.

The highway patrol is continuing the investigation and the officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave. The man shot and killed hasn’t been identified yet.