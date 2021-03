BRIGHTON, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Highway 13, south of Highway 215, near Brighton, Missouri, according to Sgt. Mike McClure the PIO of Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D.

MSHP Crash team, MoDOT on scene of fatality crash NB MO 13 in the Brighton are. Tractor trailer and passenger car involved. One NB lane currently open. Plan for an alternate route if possible to avoid congestion. pic.twitter.com/Q8VFGLJ2Xa — MSHP Troop D (@MSHPTrooperD) March 4, 2021

The accident happened around 6:45 a.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021. MSHP reports it was a tractor-trailer versus a passenger vehicle.

Right now we know at least one person is dead. MSHP is sending a crash team to investigate.

This is a developing story.