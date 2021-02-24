MSHP identifies victim in fatal single-vehicle accident near Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the driver in a fatal single-vehicle accident near Springfield Tuesday night, Feb. 23, in Springfield.

West-Lee Woodruff, 32, from Springfield, and a passenger were heading northbound on State Highway D, just three miles east of Springfield.

Then he failed to stop at a stop sign and ran off the roadway and overturned. Woodruff was pronounced dead at the scene.

MSHP reports Woodruff and the passenger were wearing safety devices and that the car was totaled.

Next of kin have been notified. This is Troop D’s 19th fatality for 2021.