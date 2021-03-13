KIMBERLING CITY, Mo.– A male suspect who died during a standoff in Kimberling City on Friday, March 12, has been identified.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the suspect as Timothy Jonas Johnson, 34, of Kimberling City.

According to Sgt. Mike McClure, with MSHP, the Kimberling City Police Department got a call around 10 a.m. about a burglary in progress.

McClure said a male suspect went into a condo that was empty at the time, fired off some gunshots, and went back to his own condo.

The resident of the condo returned and saw the front door of the condo open and damage done inside.

McClure said the suspect went back downstairs into another room where the Stone County Sheriff, Kimberling City Police, and MSHP got involved in the standoff.

According to Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader, the standoff was a hostage situation and police felt the suspect was becoming more dangerous.

MSHP said while negotiating, the suspect fired multiple shots and one trooper fired a single shot. The suspect sustained a gunshot wound and was later pronounced deceased by the Stone County Coroner.