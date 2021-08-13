MSHP confirms recovery of a missing swimmer at Table Rock Lake

UPDATE — According to officials, recovery has been made for a missing swimmer on Friday, August 13.

Officials have been searching for the missing swimmer for two days.

TABLE ROCK LAKE, Mo. — According to authorities, a man and his two sons were out on a rental boat on Table Rock Lake on Wednesday, August 11. At around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the man’s 13-year-old son fell out of an intertube.

The family believes the son was having a seizure, so the father and brother of the boy jumped into the water to rescue him. Both sons made it back to the boat, but the father did not.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is expected to release more information soon.