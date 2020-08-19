Moxie Cinema announce reopening date

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Moxie Cinema is set to reopen on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, with limited seating capacity and new procedures.

“We’re excited to start showing movies again,” Mark McQueary, Moxie Cinema Board President said in the press release. “Film is a powerful art form but at the core, movies transport us to another world. They take us away from our day-to-day worries and that feels more important than ever right now. And we want to share this experience responsibly with our members, our patrons, and our community.”

The Moxie will limit ticket sales to 25%, 30 people in total, to ensure social distancing.

Here are some of the additional changes that are being made:

All staff and guests will be required to wear face masks unless guests are eating.

All guests will be asked COVID-19 screening questions and are required to leave contact information for contact tracing.

Groups must be at least six-feet apart with every-other-row empty.

The Moxie will be cleaned every day before opening.

The Moxie will continue to monitor the situation with guidance from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.