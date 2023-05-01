MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo. — A Mountain View man has been arrested after shooting at deputies from inside his home.

According to the Howell County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened just after 2:00 a.m. on April 23 when deputies went to the home of 36-year-old Scott A. Barnett II to serve a felony arrest warrant.

Barnett fired two shots from inside his home and he was heard yelling at deputies to “leave him alone” as they asked him to exit the residence.

When Barnett refused to leave, the Howell County SWAT Team and additional agencies from West Plains were called to assist. Barnett was finally arrested without further incident at 4:49 a.m.

During their search of the residence, Howell County deputies located a .22 caliber rifle in the ductwork and a box of .22 caliber ammunition found in the dining room. Holes were also found in the screen of the window where Barnett shot at deputies.

The warrant deputies were serving was connected to a 2022 incident where Barnett assaulted his stepfather. According to a probable cause statement, Barnett hit his stepfather several times, causing a broken nose, black eyes and other injuries.

Barnett proceeded to steal hundreds of dollars worth of items from his stepfather’s vehicle.

Barnett has been charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon, one felony count of first-degree domestic assault, one count of felony stealing and one misdemeanor count of third-degree elder abuse.