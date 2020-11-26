Mountain home woman charged with second-degree murder after fatal shooting

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. — The Mountain Home, Arkansas, Police Department has charged a 21-year-old Mountain Home woman with second-degree murder.

On Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, Mountain Home PD responded to a shooting at an apartment complex around 2:45 a.m. There they found a victim who had been shot and transported them to Baxter County Regional Medical Center first and then to Little Rock Hospital for their injuries.

Savannah Wren was taken into custody and was originally charged with criminal attempt to commit second-degree murder with a $150,000 dollar bond.

The Police Department later learned on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, the victim had passed from their injuries.

Wren’s charges were then upgraded to second-degree murder and the bond was increased to $500,000.

Arkansas State Police are also assisting with the investigation.

The victim has yet to be identified.