MOUNTAIN HOME, AR. – A woman has been arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder in the stabbing death of her 16-year-old son.

Mountain Home Police Department was called to the scene of a reported stabbing on Sunday, March 20, at about 10:30 pm.

Upon arrival, they discovered a 16-year-old boy with a stab wound in his chest. The teen was taken to a hospital where he later passed away from his injuries.

The victim’s mother, Rebecca Lynn Henley, 44-years-old, is being held at the Baxter County Jail with a $500,000 bond.