Mountain Home man dead after being struck by tractor-trailer

Top Stories

by: Bryce Derrickson

Posted: / Updated:
Fatal Crash in Camden County_733317583426112601

HOLLISTER, Mo. — A 50-year-old man from Mountain Home is dead after being struck by a tractor-trailer, according to the Hollister Police Department.

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, around 5:50 a.m. the Hollister Police Department responded to a report of a pedestrian that was hit by a tractor-trailer.

This happened on the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 65 between the nine and 10 mile markers.

The press release states that the victim was declared dead at the scene.

At this time the victim is not being publicly identified at this time until next of kin are notified, according to the Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now