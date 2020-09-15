Mountain Home man dead after being struck by tractor-trailer

HOLLISTER, Mo. — A 50-year-old man from Mountain Home is dead after being struck by a tractor-trailer, according to the Hollister Police Department.

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, around 5:50 a.m. the Hollister Police Department responded to a report of a pedestrian that was hit by a tractor-trailer.

This happened on the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 65 between the nine and 10 mile markers.

The press release states that the victim was declared dead at the scene.

At this time the victim is not being publicly identified at this time until next of kin are notified, according to the Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.