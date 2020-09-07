Mountain Grove man dead after single-vehicle accident.

OLDEN, Mo. — A Mountain Grove man is dead after hitting an embankment and a large tree on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at 8:05 p.m., according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP reports Jeremy Denholm, 47, was driving northbound on U.S. Route 63 when he crossed the median. He then hit an embankment and tree before coming to a final rest. Denholm was pronounced dead at the scene.

The car was totaled in the accident and Denholm was not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident, according to MSHP.

Next of kin have been notified.