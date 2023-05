SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Polk County.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 7:59 p.m. on May 20.

Jordan Langdon, 28, was riding a 2003 Suzuki GSXR1000K motorcycle on State Highway 215 near Brighton when he failed to yield at an intersection and struck an eastbound 2017 Ford Explorer.

Langdon was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Explorer was not hurt.