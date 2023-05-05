SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving two other vehicles.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the accident happened near Battlefield Road and Kimbrough Avenue.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene at 9:40 p.m. No other injuries are reported.

Police say the motorcyclist was heading west on Battlefield Road when a vehicle pulled out of a parking lot into the motorcyclist’s path.

The rider swerved to avoid hitting the vehicle but lost control, ending up in oncoming traffic in the eastbound lanes of Battlefield and was struck by an oncoming SUV.

The vehicle that pulled out in front of the motorcycle fled the scene, but the SUV did not.

SPD has not yet released the names of those involved. OzarksFirst will update this story as more information becomes available.