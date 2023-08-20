TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. — A Licking man is in the hospital in serious condition after being hit head-on by an oncoming car while riding his motorcycle.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 10:45 p.m. on Saturday night.

The 41-year-old man was traveling north on Highway 137 when a southbound 2012 Mazda MZ2 went off the side of the road and overcorrected, crossing the center line right into the path of the motorcyclist and hitting him head-on.

The man was air-lifted to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries.

There were four people from Raymondville, Missouri in the car, including the 61-year-old driver and three juvenile occupants, aged 10, 11 and 12. All four were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.