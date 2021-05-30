Motorcyclist dies in crash on Kansas Expressway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A motorcyclist has died after a crash on Kansas Expressway Sunday, May 30.

Authorities responded to the 2400 block of Kansas Expressway near Broadmoor Street around 1 p.m.

According to police, the motorcyclist was heading south on Kansas Expressway and collided with a utility pole. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police are still on the scene questioning witnesses to gather more information on the accident.

Traffic on both sides of the Kansas Expressway is blocked off between Sunshine Street and Broadmoor Street.

This is a developing story.