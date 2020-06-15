Motorcycle ride held to support Springfield Police Officer Mark Priebe

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On Sunday, June 14, bikers gathered in support of Officer Mark Priebe, the Springfield officer who was hit and pinned by a man driving an SUV the previous week.

Organizers of the ride gathered donations to help Priebe’s family.

Michael Ngo is one of the organizers of the ride and owner of Vintage Biker Gear. He says meeting Officer Priebe was always a pleasure.

“He’s a very nice guy,” Ngo said. “He came in, I know he rode a motorcycle for the police department. I have ordered a pair of boots for him and he is definitely a good guy. I’m very happy how much the community has shown their support, how generous most everybody is. They don’t want anything like this to happen to any family. It doesn’t matter who you are, really. They feel for it, and I feel for it. I’m glad I’m able to help out.”

The ride gathered at Vintage Biker Gear on South Campbell and made a stop at Mercy Hospital before heading to Republic.