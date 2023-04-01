VERSAILLES, Mo. — A motorcycle crash has left a Versailles man dead.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 33-year-old Jacob A. Martinez was riding a 2003 Honda CBR 954 on Highway W near Versailles when he failed to negotiate a turn and crossed the center line.

The motorcycle skidded, flipped, then went off the side of the road and hit a sign. Martinez was thrown off the bike and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on March 31.

This is Troop F’s 11th fatality crash for 2023.