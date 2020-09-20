Motorcycle crash kills one, injures another

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man is dead after a motorcycle crashed into the back of an SUV around 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19.

Police say the man riding the motorcycle was in his 20’s. He was taken to the hospital but pronounced dead on arrival.

The crash happened near Fort Avenue and Kearney. Traffic was blocked for a period of time but is mostly cleared.

The driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries.

According to the police, speed may have been a factor.

This is an ongoing investigation. KOLR 10 will post updates as they arrive.