[The video above is from KOLR10’s Today’s Top Headlines]

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. — A Kimberling City man is dead after a motorcycle crash that occurred in Stone County on Sunday night.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 47-year-old Timothy E. King was killed when his Harley Davidson ran off the side of the road and overturned.

The accident happened just two miles south of Kimberling City on Joe Bald Park Road.

This is MSHP Troop D’s 18th fatality for 2023.