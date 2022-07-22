SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Sentencing is set for Oct. 27, 2022, for a woman accused of abducting her non-custodial 2-year-old child in 2020.

Victoria Brown, 23, changed her plea on Friday (7/22/22) to guilty under a plea agreement with Greene County prosecutors.

She admitted to abducting her son at gunpoint around 4 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020, prompting an Amber Alert for the missing child.

Springfield Police found Brown and her son in Seymour, Mo., shortly after the alert was issued that evening.

Brown’s original charges include kidnapping, assault, burglary, unlawful use of a weapon, parental kidnapping and armed criminal action.