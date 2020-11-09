Mother of slain Springfield man holds protest for police accountability

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It has been almost a week since 25-year-old Caleb Slay was shot by DEA agents during what the DEA is calling a “physical altercation.”

On Sunday, Nov. 8, Slay’s mother held a protest for accountability in Springfield.

Tina Slay Richardson says the protest was not about the actions of the Springfield Police Department, but rather the DEA, who she says is responsible for her son’s death.

“My son was on his own property, and he did not have to lose his life,” Richardson said. “This could be your son, your daughter, your husband, your spouse, your wife, your loved one. I didn’t think it was going to be mine, but it is.”

Richardson says she supports the Springfield Police Department as they continue investigating.

While we don’t know all the details of this case, Richardson says she hopes to see the DEA held accountable.