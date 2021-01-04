Branson fighter still missing after almost 11 months, mother desperate to find her son

BRANSON, Mo.- One mother is looking for answers as to where her son could be and is hoping 2021 will bring him home.

David (Dave) Koenig, 26, has been missing since Feb. 8, 2020, and his mother Tracy Koenig is desperate to find her son.

“Dave is literally the biggest personality in any room he walks into,” Tracy told Ozarks First. “You can’t miss him. He’s 6’6″. If somebody need help, they would call him. It’s hard to miss him. Somebody like him doesn’t just disappear.”

David is an amateur mixed martial arts fighter and would spend the majority of his time at the gym.

“That was the one really positive thing in his life,” said Tracy. “His family and this, to him, this is part of his family as well. Dave, you know, he did struggle with some things in his life, with addiction for some years, and this is what pulled him out of it. He loved coming in here. This is what he lived for.”

Tracy has expressed frustration with how long it’s taking to locate her son but says her frustration is not directed at the Branson Police Department, who’s heading the investigation along with the help of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

“He is not their only case. They do other things,” Tracy said. “I don’t think that they deal with a lot of missing persons cases. I know that the police are interviewing constantly and I am in touch with them several times a week.”

Though it is hard not knowing where her son is, Koenig still has to be strong for her other kids.

“The only way I can do this is day-to-day,” Tracy said. “I get up. I go to work. I have two other kids that are younger than Dave. You can’t just lay there and cry and let it happen, because who’s going to fight for him? And who’s going to be there for my other kids? I do take care of myself the best I can. It’s been really hard, though.”

Tracy is hopeful someone will come forward with information on her son’s disappearance.

“I think since November it’s been really rough because it was his birthday, and then it was Christmas and Thanksgiving and now it’s a new year and we just don’t really have anything solid,” said Tracy. “I think there’s more than one person that knows what’s going on and what happened. It’s a new year. It’s been beyond horrible for us and somebody just needs to do the right thing.”

Tracy had one message for Dave: “We miss you and we need you to come home or let us know that you’re OK. It’s been a long time and it’s time to come home and be with your family.”

David Koenig is 6’6″, 240 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. He also has multiple tattoos and is missing part of his middle finger on his left hand.

If anyone has any information regarding David Koenig’s disappearance you can call the Branson Police Department at (417) 334-3300 to leave an anonymous tip.