SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Morrisville woman managed to escape with only minor injuries after her car was hit by a train.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 52-year-old Ruby E. Woods was driving north on Shores Drive just a mile east of Macomb when she went over a railroad crossing.

The report states Woods’s vehicle was hit on the left rear side by a train, causing extensive damage.

MSHP states there was no signal device at the crossing, as the railroad crosses a private drive. There was a stop sign and private railroad crossing sign posted.

Woods was transported via ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield with minor injuries.