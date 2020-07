MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was killed in a car crash after being ejected from the vehicle, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.

On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 4:05 p.m., Rose Ledbetter, 63, was driving down U.S. Route 50 heading westbound when she traveled off the right side of the roadway. She then overcorrected and overturned ejecting her out of the vehicle.

MSHP reports that the vehicle was totaled and that she wasn’t wearing a safety device.