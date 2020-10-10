More than 5K new COVID-19 cases in Missouri sets record

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri reported more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday to set a single-day record.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said there have been a total of 144,230 confirmed cases since the outbreak started, up 5,066 cases from Friday.

The state also reported 27 more deaths to bring the total to 2,422.

Data from the state shows that 1,313 people were hospitalized as of Friday, the second-most for any single day.

The rise in hospitalizations is occurring largely in Missouri’s rural communities.