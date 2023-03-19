The largest prescribed burn scheduled for March 19 should be visible from Rolla.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Several prescribed burns will be conducted in Mark Twain National Forest on March 19.

According to a press release from the United States Forest Service, the largest burn will be near Elm Springs and visible from Rolla.

Other burns happening today include:

Crooked Creek on the Salem Ranger District

Little Cedar Mountain on the Fredericktown Unit of the Potosi-Fredericktown Ranger District

Elm Springs on the Houston Unit of the Houston/Rolla/Cedar Creek Ranger District

Officials say the burns will be reducing the fuel load in and around the Kaintuck Trail system.

Additional maps and information on these prescribed burns can be found on the U.S. Forest Service – Mark Twain National Forest Facebook page.