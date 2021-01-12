More healthcare workers coming to Missouri hospitals

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– Out of state healthcare workers are still coming to Missouri hospitals to help with staffing and capacity.

Gov. Mike Parson’s office says as of Monday there are currently 85 workers from the healthcare company Vizient in hospitals across the state. There are 300 more staffers expected to arrive in Missouri by the end of January.

Vizient supplies workers such as registered nurses and respiratory therapists.

Gov. Parson announced the partnership with the company back in December and the 12-week contract runs through the end of next month.

