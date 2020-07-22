Moon River Theater to go up for auction next week

BRANSON, Mo- An auction to purchase the Moon River Theater in Branson is scheduled to begin next Monday.

The theater went up for sale in November of 2019, with a price of $6 million. Now, it is moving to an auction with the starting bid at $1.5 million.

The historic Branson theater was once home to shows by Andy Williams. Williams died of cancer in 2012, and his theater was later bought by his friend Jimmy Osmond of the Osmond Brothers.

SVN Rankin Company is listing Moon River Theater. The auction listing on Ten X Commercial does not say whether the auction will be in-person or online.

  • The theater is:
  • 11 acres
  • 2,057 seats
  • 550 parking spaces
  • 45,147 total square feet

Click here for more on the listing.

