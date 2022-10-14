Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 13, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to Peach Street in reference to a disturbance. Once officers arrived at the residence, they made contact with a victim who advised that her boyfriend, 27-year-old Demarqual Jaborious Jackson, hit her in the face with a speaker during an argument.

According to police, Jackson allegedly pointed a pistol at his girlfriend and two other residents and threatened to kill the victims. His girlfriend’s one-year-old child was also present during the incident.

Police made contact with Jackson in his girlfriend’s bedroom and placed him under arrest. During the arrest, authorities discovered that Jackson had an arrest warrant for the following offenses:

7 counts of Burglary

Two counts of Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Authorities went on to search the residence and discovered a backpack with a loaded .45 caliber pistol, two mason jars containing marijuana, methamphetamine, and a meth pipe. Jackson’s girlfriend advised police that the backpack belonged to Jackson.

He was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with Domestic Abuse Battery, two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Illegal Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics, and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance. His bond was set at $131,250.